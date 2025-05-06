Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Estonia

1 property total found
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Harku vald, Estonia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Harku vald, Estonia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
Live your Dream life! Are you ready to live like a superstar? This unique mansion in Suur…
$2,12M
Agency
Ingrad Kinnisvara
Languages
English, Русский
