New Construction Apartments in Harju County, Estonia

Tallinn
Tallinn, Estonia
from
$261,180
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 14
Kalevi Panorama is a modern architectural integrity. Three buildings with amazing panoramic views of all of Tallinn.  A luxurious appearance, tastefully created rooms and a quality interior are embedded in the heart of the project. Kalevi Panorama is located in the rapidly developing area of…
GK FSK
