Casa adosada Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit

Izmit, Turquía
Precio en demanda
Pago con criptomoneda
7
ID: 32794
Última actualización: 30/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Marmara Region
  • Ciudad
    İzmit
  • Ciudad
    Kocaeli

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

This villa complex is located in the province of Kocaeli, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit.

Located in the Basiskele-Tinaztepe neighborhood, one of Kocaeli's most popular residential areas, this exclusive villa project offers a privileged lifestyle thanks to its proximity to the city center and natural surroundings.

This project, offering exquisite living space with 12 individual villas, was designed with a unique concept that allows you and your family to enjoy comfort, security, and nature at the same time.

Villa Features:

  • Floors - 2
  • Bedrooms - 4
  • Area - 180 m2
  • Underfloor heating
  • Parking

All necessary amenities are located nearby, including shops, markets, schools, hospitals, pharmacies, and more.

All villas are sold through authorized sales offices—no commission or additional costs!

Construction completion: Q4 2025

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Educación
Cuidado de la salud

