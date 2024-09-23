Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.

A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 sq. m., is now available in the Konak Terrace complex.
We present another exceptional project from Alanya's leading developer!
Konak Terrace Homes is a new luxury residential complex with all amenities, located on the second line of the sea, 100 meters from the beach in one of the best locations on the Turkish Riviera – the Kargicak district.
The residential complex consists of four buildings with a total gated and guarded area of 8,000 sq. m. All city amenities, including shops, cafes, public transportation, and more, are nearby.
The use of the latest technology, state-of-the-art building materials, and the work of highly qualified architects will delight even the most discerning buyer.
Infrastructure:
For more information about this project, please call or email us.