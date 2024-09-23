Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.

A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 sq. m., is now available in the Konak Terrace complex.

We present another exceptional project from Alanya's leading developer!

Konak Terrace Homes is a new luxury residential complex with all amenities, located on the second line of the sea, 100 meters from the beach in one of the best locations on the Turkish Riviera – the Kargicak district.

The residential complex consists of four buildings with a total gated and guarded area of ​​8,000 sq. m. All city amenities, including shops, cafes, public transportation, and more, are nearby.

The use of the latest technology, state-of-the-art building materials, and the work of highly qualified architects will delight even the most discerning buyer.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped grounds

Outdoor swimming pool

Children's pool

Sunbathing and relaxation area

Concierge service

Modern elevators

Indoor swimming pool

Fitness room

Sauna, hammam

Massage room

Satellite TV

Wi-Fi Internet

Playroom

Children's playground

BBQ area, gazebo

Tennis court

Backup generator

Indoor parking

24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.