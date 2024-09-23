  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquía
  3. Alanya
  4. Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.

Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.

Kargicak, Turquía
de
$105,569
BTC
1.2557208
ETH
65.8176965
USDT
104 374.3159539
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
8
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 29520
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 945
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 2/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya
  • Pueblo
    Kargıcak

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 sq. m., is now available in the Konak Terrace complex.

We present another exceptional project from Alanya's leading developer!

Konak Terrace Homes is a new luxury residential complex with all amenities, located on the second line of the sea, 100 meters from the beach in one of the best locations on the Turkish Riviera – the Kargicak district.

The residential complex consists of four buildings with a total gated and guarded area of ​​8,000 sq. m. All city amenities, including shops, cafes, public transportation, and more, are nearby.

The use of the latest technology, state-of-the-art building materials, and the work of highly qualified architects will delight even the most discerning buyer.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Children's pool
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Concierge service
  • Modern elevators
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness room
  • Sauna, hammam
  • Massage room
  • Satellite TV
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Playroom
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ area, gazebo
  • Tennis court
  • Backup generator
  • Indoor parking
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Kargicak, Turquía
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Gated premium residential complex with a view of the sea in the resort area of Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turquía
de
$117,981
Barrio residencial Modern apartment with full facilities for sale in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
$158,024
Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya for residence permit.
Alanya, Turquía
de
$139,295
Complejo residencial Ready-to-move apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Kartal, Turquía
de
$380,800
Complejo residencial Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey
Çeşme, Turquía
de
$1,33M
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Kargicak, Turquía
de
$105,569
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Barrio residencial Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Barrio residencial Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Barrio residencial Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Barrio residencial Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Barrio residencial Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
$132,398
Está a poca distancia de tiendas, restaurantes, pubs y mercados. Este moderno apartamento de un dormitorio en venta en Alanya está a solo 600 metros de la playa mediterránea. El complejo consta de 2 edificios con un exterior moderno que crea un ambiente de lujo. Este luminoso apartamento est…
Agencia
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Amplios Apartamentos a 1,4 Km del Puerto Deportivo en Estambul
Edificio de apartamentos Amplios Apartamentos a 1,4 Km del Puerto Deportivo en Estambul
Edificio de apartamentos Amplios Apartamentos a 1,4 Km del Puerto Deportivo en Estambul
Edificio de apartamentos Amplios Apartamentos a 1,4 Km del Puerto Deportivo en Estambul
Edificio de apartamentos Amplios Apartamentos a 1,4 Km del Puerto Deportivo en Estambul
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Amplios Apartamentos a 1,4 Km del Puerto Deportivo en Estambul
Edificio de apartamentos Amplios Apartamentos a 1,4 Km del Puerto Deportivo en Estambul
Beylikduzu, Turquía
de
$789,840
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 4
Amplios apartamentos en venta cerca de la Marina en Estambul Beylikdüzü Amplios apartamentos están situados en el barrio de Kavaklı en Beylikdüzü, Estambul. Beylikdüzü está siendo valorado día a día con nuevos proyectos, puerto deportivo de nueva construcción, y centros comerciales. La regió…
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turquía
de
$912,340
Ofrecemos apartamentos con diferentes diseños.La residencia consta de 62 apartamentos, 99 oficinas, un hotel con 146 habitaciones, un centro comercial. Aquí encontrará un aparcamiento para 600 coches, 54 tiendas, 18 cafés y restaurantes.Ventajas Característica única: el piso (-3), con la con…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Turquía
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
23.09.2024
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
24.09.2020
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
17.09.2020
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
Mostrar todas las publicaciones