  Tailandia
  3. Luxury villas in Thai traditional architectural style, with swimming pools, surrounded by greenery, Phuket, Thailand

Luxury villas in Thai traditional architectural style, with swimming pools, surrounded by greenery, Phuket, Thailand

Ban Chung Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Tailandia
€1,11M
Sobre el complejo

The project is a complex of exclusive luxury villas with the level of a five-star resort.

Traditional design is utilised to save energy consumption: high ceilings help keep the heat down, natural cross ventilation keeps the house cool, and large canopies have shade.

The landscape concept is inspired by the design of Phuket's multi-tiered rainforest.

Form of ownership: freehold.

Payment plan:

  • Booking fee is 2%
  • Signing the purchase contract within 30 days - 28%
  • During construction - 60%
  • Completion of construction and delivery of the property to the buyer - 10%
Features of the flats

The equipment of each villa includes lighting, air conditioning, bathrooms, kitchen, fitted wardrobes, landscaping.

Each of the villas has its own unique feature - a flowering tree that will grow right in the centre of the living area, and create a beautiful view from any point.

The houses have a living/dining room, kitchen, 3-4 bedrooms, 4-5 bathrooms, 1-2 car parks, laundry room, study, storage room, summer shower, rooms and terraces with seating areas, lounge area with swimming pool.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The lounge area is designed with a low level compared to the pool level.

Pool design features: size from 10 metres long, area with fountains for children, bar areas immersed in water (wet and dry areas).

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nearby there are necessary infrastructure and places for residents and tourists. Distance:

  • 5 minutes to Bang Tao and Lian beaches, Port de Phuket shopping centre and the tourist street of Boat Avenue.
  • Surrounded by top international schools
  • 10 minutes to Robinson Shopping Centre
  • Only 800 metres to Blue Tree Water Park
  • Easy access to Pasak Soi 8 and Cherngtalay Soi 2
  • 20 minutes to airport and hospital
Ban Chung Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Tailandia

