  1. Realting.com
  2. Tailandia
  3. Karon
  4. Complejo residencial The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.

Complejo residencial The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.

Karon, Tailandia
de
$129,999
BTC
1.5463122
ETH
81.0488349
USDT
128 527.9970735
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
12
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 28079
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ciudad
    Karon

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

This modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance of the popular Kata Beach, offers comfortable apartments and well-developed infrastructure.

The complex consists of eight seven-story buildings, two parking buildings, and a pet-friendly area. The project includes 760 apartments ranging in size from 28 m² to 168 m², including studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and penthouses.

The complex offers everything for comfortable living and relaxation, and is close to shops, restaurants, cafes, and popular Phuket attractions.

The apartments are decorated in an elegant Mediterranean style using warm colors and natural materials. Spacious rooms, a modern kitchen, and large windows create a comfortable space with views of the greenery and surrounding landscapes.

Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Completion date: Q2 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools
  • Fitness center
  • Yoga area
  • Mini-cinema
  • Coworking areas
  • Game room
  • And much more

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Karon, Tailandia

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Gated complex of townhouses with a swimming pool and a panoramic view close to the sea, Samui, Thailand
Provincia de Surat Thani, Tailandia
de
$217,225
Complejo residencial New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness centre and a co-working space, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Tailandia
de
$307,322
Complejo residencial First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Tailandia
de
$157,392
Complejo residencial Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Na Kluea, Tailandia
de
$132,572
Complejo residencial Surin Sands
Ban Bang Thao, Tailandia
de
$89,647
Está viendo
Complejo residencial The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Karon, Tailandia
de
$129,999
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Splendid Condominium Kata
Complejo residencial Splendid Condominium Kata
Complejo residencial Splendid Condominium Kata
Complejo residencial Splendid Condominium Kata
Complejo residencial Splendid Condominium Kata
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Splendid Condominium Kata
Complejo residencial Splendid Condominium Kata
Karon, Tailandia
de
$86,600
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2023
Número de plantas 4
Área 23–45 560 m²
6 objetos inmobiliarios 6
¡Entradas a Phuket y regreso de regalo!*A quién va dirigido: Para quienes buscan un alojamiento lujoso junto al mar con una combinación única de tranquilidad e infraestructura conveniente. Ideal para personas exigentes que valoran la comodidad y los beneficios de la inversión.Acerca de la ub…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
23.4 – 45 560.0
97,053 – 126,601
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
57.6 – 117.0
251,471 – 412,680
Agencia
Tumanov Group
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Complejo residencial Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Complejo residencial Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Complejo residencial Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Complejo residencial Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Complejo residencial Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Karon, Tailandia
de
$208,272
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2024
Número de plantas 2
Área 56–89 m²
6 objetos inmobiliarios 6
¡Entradas a Phuket y vuelta de regalo!*Para quién es adecuado: Ideal para aquellos que quieran disfrutar de una vida de lujo con vistas al mar en uno de los lugares más pintorescos de Phuket. El proyecto también será de interés para los inversores gracias al programa de alquiler de Melia Hot…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
56.4
233,412 – 287,133
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
88.5
343,801 – 507,015
Agencia
Tumanov Group
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Complejo residencial New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Complejo residencial New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Complejo residencial New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Complejo residencial New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Complejo residencial New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Tailandia
de
$247,251
Grand Breeze Luxury Pool Villas epitomiza el pináculo de lujo viviendo en East Pattaya. El complejo consta de 6 villas a medida y combina la elegancia moderna con la privacidad sin igual, todo al alcance de los vibrantes servicios de estilo de vida de Pattaya. Cada unidad está diseñada metic…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Tailandia
En Tailandia se ha simplificado el proceso de registro para ciudadanos extranjeros
07.07.2020
En Tailandia se ha simplificado el proceso de registro para ciudadanos extranjeros
Mostrar todas las publicaciones