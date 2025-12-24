Barrio residencial Villa Molino

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This elegant villa is located in the მშვიდ and well-established area of Buenas Noches, in Estepona, one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol for its balance of nature, quality of life, and proximity to the sea.
The property offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, distributed across a built area of 325 m² and 276 m² of usable space, with a layout designed to maximize comfort, functionality, and natural light throughout.
Set on a private plot of 570 m², the villa provides an ideal setting to enjoy tranquility and outdoor living. Its generous 125 m² of terraces stand out, offering the perfect space to create different areas for relaxation, outdoor dining, or a chill-out zone, making the most of the region’s exceptional year-round climate.
The villa combines bright and spacious interiors with outdoor areas designed for enjoyment, making it an ideal option both as a permanent residence or a second home. Its location allows easy access to the beach, golf courses, amenities, and main connections, offering a comfortable and exclusive lifestyle.
A property that brings together space, location, and quality—perfect for those seeking a villa with character in a privileged Mediterranean setting.
Localización en el mapa
Estepona, Španjolska
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Ocio
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