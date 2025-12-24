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Barrio residencial Villa Molino

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$1,59M
;
6
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ID: 39360
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1225824162
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Dirección
    Calle del Molino, 32

Sobre el complejo

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English English
This elegant villa is located in the მშვიდ and well-established area of Buenas Noches, in Estepona, one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol for its balance of nature, quality of life, and proximity to the sea. The property offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, distributed across a built area of 325 m² and 276 m² of usable space, with a layout designed to maximize comfort, functionality, and natural light throughout. Set on a private plot of 570 m², the villa provides an ideal setting to enjoy tranquility and outdoor living. Its generous 125 m² of terraces stand out, offering the perfect space to create different areas for relaxation, outdoor dining, or a chill-out zone, making the most of the region’s exceptional year-round climate. The villa combines bright and spacious interiors with outdoor areas designed for enjoyment, making it an ideal option both as a permanent residence or a second home. Its location allows easy access to the beach, golf courses, amenities, and main connections, offering a comfortable and exclusive lifestyle. A property that brings together space, location, and quality—perfect for those seeking a villa with character in a privileged Mediterranean setting.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
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Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Molino
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$1,59M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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