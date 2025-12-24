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Barrio residencial Nubay

Manilva, Španjolska
de
$1,51M
;
14
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ID: 39242
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1936474312
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Manilva

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New development of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, all with terraces and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea thanks to its privileged beachfront location. In addition, a collection of 5 luxury villas completes this real estate jewel, which stands out for its location next to a protected natural area. This exclusive complex is located in Manilva, a privileged enclave on the west coast of Malaga, where you can enjoy the enviable Mediterranean climate. Its strategic location offers excellent connections to nearby airports and a wide range of services extending from Marbella to Gibraltar. Residents will have golf courses, fine dining restaurants, modern shopping centers, marinas, hotels, hospitals and schools within easy reach. It also has spectacular communal areas, including lush gardens, a saline chlorinated infinity pool with water beds and lounge areas, as well as a children's pool. With relaxation and entertainment in mind, there is a children's play area, a gym with sea views and a modern and efficient coworking area. The spa, equipped with hammam and sauna, guarantees moments of relaxation, while 24-hour security and concierge service provide peace of mind at all times, making this a safe place to live.

Localización en el mapa

Manilva, Španjolska
Alimentación
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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Nubay
Manilva, Španjolska
de
$1,51M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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