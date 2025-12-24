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Barrio residencial Infinity Views

Torrox Park, Španjolska
de
$387,939
;
6
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ID: 39202
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1589472135
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    La Axarquía
  • Ciudad
    Torrox
  • Pueblo
    Torrox Park
  • Dirección
    Calle Platero

Sobre el complejo

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English English
The development consists of 21 semi-detached houses. They are distributed in 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and living-dining room-kitchen with direct access to a large terrace with sea views. It has a communal area with swimming pool. Each property has a basement with individual garage and a large storage area. It is a perfect option for both first and second homes. Torrox is located in the east of the province of Malaga, in the Axarquia region, and is famous for being considered the town with the best climate in Europe. The municipality is divided into two nuclei: Torrox and Torrox Costa, where the promenade with the viewpoint and the lighthouse is located. The development is situated on top of a hill, where you can enjoy breathtaking sea views. It is 50 km from Malaga and 15 km from Nerja. The beach is situated at 1500 m, as well as the connection to the N-340, a coastal road with wonderful views and access to the beach that connects the whole coast. The area is quiet, ideal to live in due to its proximity to Málaga and its good connection to the A-7 motorway. It is also perfect to spend the summer with children and avoid the hustle and bustle of other more crowded coastal areas. On the promenade there are several playgrounds for children and green areas to walk with your pet.

Localización en el mapa

Torrox Park, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Infinity Views
Torrox Park, Španjolska
de
$387,939
Pregunte lo que quiera
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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