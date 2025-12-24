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  4. Barrio residencial Higueron Hills Collection

Barrio residencial Higueron Hills Collection

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,99M
;
20
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ID: 39185
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 2132079307
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Calle Ciruelo de Buenavista, 3

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Live overlooking the Mediterranean. Feel the tranquility of the mountains. Enjoy a detached, private, and contemporary villa in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol. This boutique development consists of 4 detached villas located in Buena Vista, on a hilltop overlooking the Higuerón area, where the tranquility of the mountains meets the proximity of the Mediterranean. This exclusive residential enclave has been designed around modern architecture, natural light, private gardens, swimming pools, and spacious sun decks, creating a lifestyle meant to be enjoyed year-round. The location offers the tranquility of an established residential area while keeping everything close by: Higuerón Resort, sports and wellness facilities, renowned restaurants, Carvajal Beach, the Fuengirola boardwalk, the town of Benalmádena, international schools, daily amenities, and excellent road connections. With a range of fully finished and furnished villas available at various stages of completion, this project represents an exclusive opportunity for buyers seeking space, design, privacy, and an elevated Mediterranean lifestyle.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Higueron Hills Collection
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,99M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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