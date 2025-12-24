Barrio residencial Higueron Hills Collection

Live overlooking the Mediterranean. Feel the tranquility of the mountains. Enjoy a detached, private, and contemporary villa in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol. This boutique development consists of 4 detached villas located in Buena Vista, on a hilltop overlooking the Higuerón area, where the tranquility of the mountains meets the proximity of the Mediterranean. This exclusive residential enclave has been designed around modern architecture, natural light, private gardens, swimming pools, and spacious sun decks, creating a lifestyle meant to be enjoyed year-round. The location offers the tranquility of an established residential area while keeping everything close by: Higuerón Resort, sports and wellness facilities, renowned restaurants, Carvajal Beach, the Fuengirola boardwalk, the town of Benalmádena, international schools, daily amenities, and excellent road connections. With a range of fully finished and furnished villas available at various stages of completion, this project represents an exclusive opportunity for buyers seeking space, design, privacy, and an elevated Mediterranean lifestyle.