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  4. Barrio residencial Villa Eco Zero

Barrio residencial Villa Eco Zero

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$1,35M
;
13
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ID: 39019
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 920205959
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona

Sobre el complejo

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English English
An innovative project of sustainable and self-sufficient housing designed for those seeking a lifestyle in harmony with nature, without sacrificing comfort and modernity. Located on the Costa del Sol, it offers villas built with ecological materials and equipped with cutting-edge technologies, such as solar energy, rainwater harvesting systems, and natural insulation. The consequences of climate change, the possible global blackout, rising electricity and hydrocarbon prices... They're all a consequence of one thing: our lifestyle. The way we live has long ceased to be sustainable, and it's time for a change. Living differently is possible, and helping others is our mission. We want them to live as they've always dreamed of: sustainably, in a home that is respectful of nature, efficient, and self-sufficient.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Eco Zero
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$1,35M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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