Barrio residencial Villa Eco Zero

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An innovative project of sustainable and self-sufficient housing designed for those seeking a lifestyle in harmony with nature, without sacrificing comfort and modernity.
Located on the Costa del Sol, it offers villas built with ecological materials and equipped with cutting-edge technologies, such as solar energy, rainwater harvesting systems, and natural insulation.
The consequences of climate change, the possible global blackout, rising electricity and hydrocarbon prices... They're all a consequence of one thing: our lifestyle. The way we live has long ceased to be sustainable, and it's time for a change. Living differently is possible, and helping others is our mission.
We want them to live as they've always dreamed of: sustainably, in a home that is respectful of nature, efficient, and self-sufficient.
Localización en el mapa
Estepona, Španjolska
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
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Devuélvelo