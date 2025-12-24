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Barrio residencial Marbella Sunset

Artola, Španjolska
de
$1,31M
;
11
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ID: 38925
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 2056477947
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Pueblo
    Artola

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Exclusive boutique residential development located in the highly sought-after area of Cabopino, in East Marbella. Comprising just 14 exclusive luxury apartments and penthouses with 3 and 4 bedrooms, this project offers stunning sea views, outdoor swimming pools, and beautifully landscaped private gardens. The Cabopino area in Marbella perfectly embodies the Mediterranean lifestyle. To the north, expansive pine forests, exclusive residential communities, and the prestigious Cabopino Golf create a unique natural and residential setting. To the south, the spectacular protected natural reserve of the Dunas de Artola leads to the magnificent Cabopino Beach, located beside the charming marina of the same name. With nearly 1,500 metres of golden sand and calm, shallow waters, this beach is ideal for year-round enjoyment. The Puerto Deportivo de Cabopino, one of Marbella’s four marinas, is renowned for its excellent facilities and wide selection of restaurants, leisure activities, and entertainment for all ages. The architecture of this exclusive residential complex has been carefully designed to maximise the natural light of the Mediterranean. Its varying heights and thoughtful orientation allow each home to be filled with warmth and brightness, creating a truly boutique residential experience. The communal areas have been conceived as an oasis of tranquillity, where water takes centre stage through two swimming pools and an elegant fountain, surrounded by lush landscaped gardens that invite relaxation and wellbeing. Each residence has been designed as a unique home. While no two are alike, they all share the same philosophy: a focus on spaciousness and seamless connection with the surroundings. Interiors flow naturally onto the terraces, creating a continuous sense of openness, light, and harmony between sea and mountains. The exterior architecture combines the contemporary elegance of wood and glass with the timeless strength of stone. Thanks to the natural slope of the terrain, the project offers exclusive and distinctive property types: ground-floor residences with private gardens, bright mid-level apartments, and spectacular penthouses with expansive terraces and private swimming pools. The open-plan kitchens, conceived as the heart of each home, invite residents to share unforgettable moments — from sunny breakfasts to long after-dinner conversations and special evenings with family and friends. Every detail has been carefully considered to create a lifestyle where comfort, sophistication, and lasting memories take centre stage.

Localización en el mapa

Artola, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
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Finanzas
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Calculadora hipotecaria

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$1,31M
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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