  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. PRO TEAM ESTATE

PRO TEAM ESTATE

Turquía, Muratpasa
;
Dejar una solicitud
Company type
Company type
Agencia inmobiliaria
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens
2014
En la plataforma
En la plataforma
9 meses
Idiomas hablados
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Página web
Página web
proteamestate.ru
Sobre la agencia

We are a licensed real estate agency operating in Turkey since 2014. All these years we have been providing a full range of real estate services: sale, purchase, rental of residential and commercial real estate.Experienced managers of our company are well proficient not only in construction and real estate trends, but also have analytical knowledge that helps them select investment-friendly properties for our clients who come to us for profitable investments.

And for those who are ready to move, live or have a long vacation, we have formed our own universal system for providing high-quality after-sales services and we can safely say that this is what distinguishes us from others and what binds us to our job.  For these reasons, we are appreciated and many clients come back to us lots of times. We are in touch 24 hours with our clients, not only in the process of selection and registration, but also after the transaction.

The main task of the company is to find the most profitable solution in the choice of real estate for each client, as well as to provide confidence and peace of mind in preparation of official documents and legal support of the transaction.

Servicios

HOW WE ARE WORKING

One manager will work with you from the first call to our company and until going to the doctor or placing the child in school. And it will definitely be a specialist who speaks the same language with you. For us, it is most important to fully immerse yourself in working with the client, so we practice an individual approach and obligatory bringing to a result that fully satisfies all your requests and wishes. You can read more about our approach in the reviews 

  • The list of our main services:
  • Real estate from developers
  • Resellers
  • Investment property
  • Rental of property
  • Obtaining a residence permit in Turkey
  • Registration of documents for Turkish citizenship
  • Sightseeing online tours

There are more than 1000 real estate objects in our catalog. The database is updated and replenished daily, which helps us to make selections from several options for any request.

Horas de trabajo
Abierto ahora
Actualmente en la empresa: 14:38
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Istanbul)
Lunes
09:00 - 18:00
Martes
09:00 - 18:00
Miércoles
09:00 - 18:00
Jueves
09:00 - 18:00
Viernes
09:00 - 18:00
Sábado
09:00 - 18:00
Domingo
09:00 - 18:00
Nuestros agentes en Turquía
Berkay Önal
Berkay Önal
296 propiedad
Agencias cercanas
Redtower Property
Turquía, Muratpasa
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens 2021
Propiedades residenciales 32
Como empresa con conocimiento en bienes raíces y construcción, estamos orgullosos de tener clientes de todo el mundo. Somos una de las principales empresas en Turquía en bienes raíces. Brindamos asistencia que estará con usted en cada procedimiento de compra de una propiedad de Turquía. Cuan…
Dejar una solicitud
Mehal Group
Turquía, Esenyurt
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens 2003
Nuevos edificios 17 Propiedades residenciales 45
Grupo mehal Con casi 20 años de experiencia, seguimos sirviendo a nuestros estimados clientes, Lo apoyamos y le servimos cuando compra un apartamento, solicita un permiso de residencia, solicita la ciudadanía o abre una cuenta bancaria. Junto con usted, elegimos lo mejor de los aparta…
Dejar una solicitud
Deniz Emlak
Turquía, Alanya
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens 2022
Propiedades residenciales 1
Servicio inmobiliario en TurquíaNuestro equipo encuentra para usted las opciones de bienes raíces más interesantes y rentables, a saber: villas, apartamentos, apartamentos, parcelas
Dejar una solicitud
Premium Premium
ProInvest
Turquía, Fatih
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens 2014
Propiedades residenciales 186 Bienes raíces comerciales 1
Desde 2014, nuestra empresa ha estado involucrada en bienes raíces. Nos hemos establecido con éxito en los planos ruso e internacional. Ofrecemos a nuestros clientes para formar una cartera de inversiones rentable y líquida, diversificar los ingresos en diferentes monedas comprando propiedad…
Dejar una solicitud
Alanya-home
Turquía, Oba
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens 2010
Propiedades residenciales 65
Alanya Home es el primer nombre que viene a la mente cuando se trata de bienes raíces en Alanya con sus 8 años de experiencia en Alanya. Con Alanya Home, puede alcanzar rápidamente un resultado rentable en sus compras y ventas de bienes raíces, como alquiler, consultoría, consultoría de inve…
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir