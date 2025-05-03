PRO TEAM ESTATE

Sobre la agencia

We are a licensed real estate agency operating in Turkey since 2014. All these years we have been providing a full range of real estate services: sale, purchase, rental of residential and commercial real estate.Experienced managers of our company are well proficient not only in construction and real estate trends, but also have analytical knowledge that helps them select investment-friendly properties for our clients who come to us for profitable investments.

And for those who are ready to move, live or have a long vacation, we have formed our own universal system for providing high-quality after-sales services and we can safely say that this is what distinguishes us from others and what binds us to our job. For these reasons, we are appreciated and many clients come back to us lots of times. We are in touch 24 hours with our clients, not only in the process of selection and registration, but also after the transaction.

The main task of the company is to find the most profitable solution in the choice of real estate for each client, as well as to provide confidence and peace of mind in preparation of official documents and legal support of the transaction.