Samarqand, Uzbekistan

Price on request

About the residential complex « Brilliant CityAC » Welcome to the residential complex « Brilliant CityAC », developed by « BRILLIANT CITY » in Samarkand. Discover the world of modern life with our assortment of new apartments and houses designed to meet your needs and affordable prices. 19-story "Brilliant CityAC" rises and offers the perfect combination of luxury and comfort. Our affordable price orientation makes our product range the best choice for your dream home. At Brilliant CityAC, safety and comfort come first. The nearby internal communication system provides increased security and uninterrupted communication within the complex. Protected surveillance devices and video surveillance systems provide additional peace for you and your loved ones. Families with children will enjoy Brilliant CityAC". Our well-designed playground, kindergarten and shopping complex offer endless opportunities for fun and entertainment. Parking is done without problems thanks to special parking, thanks to which you will always have a safe place for your car, and you will not have to worry about the inconvenience of parking. Check out the assortment of new 2, 3 and 4-room houses in Samarkand. Experience the embodiment of modern life, where elegance is combined with modern design. With BRILLIANT CITY as your reliable construction partner, you can be sure of exceptional skill and careful attention to the details in every aspect of your new home. Choose « Brilliant CityAC » for your new apartment or home in Samarkand and live luxuriously, comfortably and modernly. Let « Brilliant CityAC » become the place where your dreams will find their destiny. Welcome to Brilliant CityAC, where dreams come true and modern life changes. 21:59