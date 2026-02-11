  1. Realting.com
Intertorgalans

220086, г.Минск, ул.Славинского, д.45А, пом.30 (офис 5м)
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2005
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Русский
My partners
1 agency
Our agents in Belarus
Gleb Vaskevic
Other developers
Polesezhilstroy
Belarus, Brest
Company's year of foundation 1977
New buildings 1 Residential property 4
Construction of residential and commercial real estate
Strateg Group
Belarus, Cieliachanski sielski Saviet
New buildings 1 Residential property 3
Strateg Group is a space for creative and goal-oriented professionals. We support the development of the most useful and ambitious ideas, from innovative technical solutions to projects in the field of fine arts.
УКС МИНГОРИСПОЛКОМА
Belarus, Minsk
Company's year of foundation 1957
New buildings 1 Residential property 81
UKS MINGORISPOLKOMA has many years of experience in the construction of facilities in various fields of socio-economic activity, both the capital and the republic as a whole, has an established system of work and human resources for the implementation of investment projects. Through the P…
Русский
Baza Voloso
Belarus, Opsauski sielski Saviet
New buildings 1 Сommercial properties 1
"Voloso" tourist complex in Braslav district, Vitebsk region, Republic of Belarus. The main activity is the creation and management of a tourist enterprise: design, commissioning, guest services, territory management. The tourist complex includes: - 5 two-storey cottages each with the are…
INFOREALT
Belarus, Minsk
New buildings 1 Residential property 18 Сommercial properties 2
We can confidently say that we are building a premium class complex. Our complex has a number of advantages and is designed completely in accordance with modern technological and aesthetic standards.
