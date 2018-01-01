  1. Realting.com
Golden House

Яшнабадский район, ул. Истикбол 45-1
;
Golden House
Developer
2009
English, Русский
gh.uz
About the developer

Golden House has been in the market of Uzbekistan for over 14 years.

Over the years, the company gained vast experience in development, which allowed to occupy one of the leading positions in the real estate market.

To date, the company carries out the entire development cycle by implementing construction in all market segments - a comfort housing, business and premium class projects, as well as commercial real estate.

Developing the region, Golden House seeks not only to maintain a leading position in the real estate market of Uzbekistan, but also to be the main innovator.

We always look forward, improve and develop, thereby increasing the number of high-quality offers in the market of residential and commercial real estate.

Residential quarter Infinity
Residential quarter Infinity
Tashkent, Uzbekistan
from
€ 371,185
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Golden House
Residential complex Infinity Luxury Residence – premium residence. It will be a modern residential quarter with luxury apartments and developed commercial infrastructure. The project is being implemented by Golden House in conjunction with the international architectural and design bureau Benoy and Chapman Taylor. As conceived by architects inspired by the mountain peaks of Uzbekistan, the complex should personify smoothness, freshness and infinity. The location of the future complex is so thought out that starting from the fourth floor it will be possible to see mountains towering above the city. The height of the buildings will resemble the relief of the mountains, the peaks of which are either rising or decreasing. The main goal of the project was the creation of high-class residential premises with all socially important objects inside. In the concept of a residential complex, Infinity is taken as the basis of value, expressed in the idea of life in harmony with nature. The facades of the buildings are covered with leaves of various shapes, which creates a favorable microclimate and protects against sunlight, and at the drops there are landscaped operating terraces. The territory of the complex is closed from outsiders and is free from cars. Thanks to an integrated access control system with integrated video surveillance around the perimeter, residents of the residential complex will feel completely safe. Car owners can leave personal vehicles in both underground and ground parking.
Residential quarter O Z Makon
Residential quarter O Z Makon
Tashkent, Uzbekistan
from
€ 35,180
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Golden House
LCD « O`Z Makon » – is a modern residential complex that combines 3 residential areas with storey houses and comfortable apartments at once. Great attention is paid to the safety of residents, the closed territory of the courtyard prevents the appearance of outsiders, and round-the-clock video surveillance and the FACE-ID system guarantee peace all the time in the house. With care and about the transport of residents, a separate multi-level parking for 300 parking spaces was built, with a smart system that does not pass other people's cars. Within walking distance of the complex is a modern shopping district with many different shops and boutiques. Schools, kindergartens, hospitals with pharmacies, as well as private clinics are located near the complex. The abundance of museums and parks nearby will be a great opportunity for walking in the fresh air with the whole family. For the purchase, 1, 2 and 3-room apartments with an area of 28 to 75 square meters are available. There is a wide variety of planning solutions, the ability to choose the perfect apartment for yourself. 
Residential quarter O Z Mahal
Residential quarter O Z Mahal
Mirzo Ulugbek district, Uzbekistan
from
€ 51,924
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Golden House
LCD « O`Z Mahal » – Golden House's exclusive business-class residential complex with its social infrastructure was implemented by an international architectural bureau. It is well located in the city center, where all the best is nearby. Institutes, schools, kindergartens, clinics, a botanical garden, passing part - everything is at your disposal. Business location will allow you to quickly get to school and work, and take a walk to the park for families in 10 minutes. And beautiful architecture and floor windows with a chic view of the city are like a bonus for a comfortable stay. O’z mahal LCD has its own school! The modern building is equipped with high-tech IT classes, new equipment and a spacious gym. Thus, you will spend your time and energy not on the road and excess funds, but on time spent with children, not worrying about their education and safety. For the first time, the Food Market gastro-space was built on the territory of the new building, which includes a modern bazaar, supermarkets, shops, restaurants and cafes. Having outlets near the house is another argument in favor of acquiring an apartment in the O’z mahal residential complex.
Residential quarter Assalom Havo
Residential quarter Assalom Havo
Mirzo Ulugbek district, Uzbekistan
from
€ 42,187
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Golden House
Eco-quarter « Assalom Havo » – a new project from Golden House, located in a quiet and cozy quarter of Yashnabad district. The complex is implemented in two phases. The first stage has already been built, consists of eight 5-story houses, the 2nd stage consists of five 9-story houses and is in an active stage of construction. The project is distinguished by its original architecture, landscaped territory and covers a large area of – 2.12 hectares. The Assalom Havo – eco-quarter is ideal for those who are looking for affordable housing in a green area away from noise, but with developed infrastructure and the ability to quickly get to the city center.
Residential quarter Assalom Sohil
Residential quarter Assalom Sohil
Tashkent, Uzbekistan
from
€ 33,159
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Golden House
LCD « Assalom Sohil » – is a new project for the integrated development of the territory from Golden House. In a few years, a comfortable residential area with a developed commercial and social infrastructure will be erected here, including a kindergarten and a school in the residential complex. Modern architecture, cozy, quiet yards, children's and sports grounds, private embankment and walking areas. The second and third lines of the project have already been completed and settled. The complex is located near the center, which makes it easy to get to the part of the city you need.  A special author's technology has been developed for the house, which combines the advantages of monolithic and panel construction. The walls of the houses consist of three layers. An additional insulation is laid between the carrier and the facing panel, which retains heat in winter and coolness in summer. It also provides additional soundproofing and earthquake resistance above 9 points.
Golden House
Golden House
