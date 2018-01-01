About the developer

Golden House has been in the market of Uzbekistan for over 14 years.

Over the years, the company gained vast experience in development, which allowed to occupy one of the leading positions in the real estate market.

To date, the company carries out the entire development cycle by implementing construction in all market segments - a comfort housing, business and premium class projects, as well as commercial real estate.

Developing the region, Golden House seeks not only to maintain a leading position in the real estate market of Uzbekistan, but also to be the main innovator.

We always look forward, improve and develop, thereby increasing the number of high-quality offers in the market of residential and commercial real estate.