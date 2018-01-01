V² DEVELOPMENT

A successor to ERGON, the company that since 1962 has defined the real estate sector in Greece, V² DEVELOPMENT has sold over 7000 real estate assets in a wide gamut of ap-plications, ranging from residential and retail to hotels and warehouse facilities for a total of 4.5 million square meters. V² DEVELOPMENT delivers unparalleled financial returns and pride in asset ownership while enhancing client, community and employee satisfaction. V² DEVELOPMENT assisted with the launch of the Greek Investor Permanent Residency Program in 2013, which became the most popular investment program in the world in 2018, surpassing the U.S. EB5 in actual, approved applications. Further to its domestic success, V² DEVELOPMENT is a genuinely outward looking company with an ever-strengthening international foothold. Alongside its Athens HQ and 3 branches in Greece, V² DEVELOPMENT can be found in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou in China, Paris, Dubai, Nairobi, Ho Chi Minh, Doha and Lahore.