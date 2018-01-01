  1. Realting.com
Creative Constructions SA

Greece, Pefkohori, Halkidiki Greece
Creative Constructions SA
Developer
2022
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
About the developer

A Company, Created to build new quality Luxury Villas in Halkidiki Greece, With its glorious natural scenery, excellent climate, welcoming culture, and excellent standards of living, Greece is quickly gaining a reputation as one of the most desirable places across the world to live or visit

Our agents in Greece
Giorgo Tori
Giorgo Tori
1 properties
