"Alart Centar-Budva CG"

ул.Бранковина бб, Бечичи, Черногория
"Alart Centar-Budva CG"
Developer
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Веб-сайт
Website
portobudvaestate.me/ru
About the developer

                         Porto Budva » — my own home by the sea!

 

Let your property work for you!


Porto Budva complex – Do not miss the chance to increase your capital!

Thinking about where it is profitable and safe to invest, and receive a stable income? We have a good offer for you – Porto Budva complex, in Montenegro – today is one of the most dynamically developing countries, candidate for EU membership, leader in foreign investment in the Balkans.

According to the report, Montenegro ranks third in the world in terms of tourism growth in 2018. Regarding the contribution of tourists to GDP, this is the 30th largest economy in the world in relative size.

According to preliminary statistics, the Monstat Bureau of Statistics – Montenegro is a leading tourist destination for discerning tourists in Europe and the Balkans. And in 2018, she received 2.2 million tourists not only from the Balkans, but from around the world, registering almost 13 million nights in hotels, sanatoriums and the private sector.

As tourist analysts have repeatedly stated, a record number of guests – 2 204 856 were reached, or 10.2% more than in 2017, while 12 930 333 nights or 8.2% were registered%.

Budva is already being compared with the new Monte Carlo, thanks to a favorable tax climate, compliance with European law and a reliable notarial system, which helps to attract foreign investment. In the amount of almost 3 billion euros per year.   By investing in the construction phase, in 5 years you will return them in full and you can enjoy the highest level service at every stage of our cooperation. Porto Budva offers premium apartments and commercial premises in the very center of Budva . A spa center of 3500 square meters is planned here. m with open and indoor pools, a sauna, a Turkish bath, a gym, a massage room, a yoga room, a beauty salon and a doctor’s office. The concept of the complex is “ a city in the city ”. Commercial premises, the total area of which is 8000 square meters. m: one floor is given for shops with famous brands of clothes, three restaurants, coffee houses, a conference room, etc, and the other floor is – casino. Duplex underground parking for 400 parking spaces.

The price of the apartments already includes certain works: interior decoration of the floor and ceiling, wall, ceramics, lighting and small details.

The complex is located on the first line, just 100 meters from the fortress of the Old Town, has access to Mediteransky Street and a promenade.  The construction of the complex is designed so that you will always enjoy the beautiful views of the surroundings of the Old Town and the sea landscape, and enjoy your vacation and life on the Adriatic!

All our facilities are built according to monolithic-iron concrete technology.

Building base: 600 piles ( at a depth of 39 m ) with a diaphragm ( at a depth of 25 m )

The building is built of reinforced concrete, – brick walls with a layer of insulation. The facade that covers the building – natural granite “ Travertine ”.

Buildings working on this technology have high power, which is important in earthquake-prone areas such as Montenegro.

Electric conductors and plumbing plants are mounted in concrete walls until they are filled, which increases reliability and eliminates the possibility of damage during use.

The service life of such facilities is more than 100 years.

When purchasing real estate from a developer, you are exempt from paying tax in 3%.

And in the case of Porto Budva, you acquire not only square meters of housing, but also the share of the land.

What is important! Property owners receive the right to apply for an annual residence visa with the possibility of its extension. 

~ The key to our success: “ The quality you deserve and the reliability you can count on! ”

~ Our motto is: WORD, PROJECT, RESULT!

Ana Golubovich-Ramay
Ana Golubovich-Ramay
84 properties
