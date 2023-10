Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate

von €575,202

The residence combine Mediterranean architecture and modern design, and features a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, boutiques, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds. Completion - 3 quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Sheikh Zayed Road - 15 minutes Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes Business Bay - 10 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 12 minutes Dubai Mall - 15 minutes Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes Golf Club - 10 minutes