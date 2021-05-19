Wohnkomplex Luxurious Next Point Condominium project in Rawai area.

Next Point Condominium is a modern, next-generation investment project located in the picturesque Rawai area in southern Phuket, 700 meters from the sea.
The complex combines unique architecture, cutting-edge construction technologies, and business-class infrastructure, creating a comfortable environment for living, relaxing, and generating a stable income.
Residents have access to four swimming pools, including a rooftop infinity pool with panoramic sea views, a gym, spa, coworking space, cinema, kids' club, and restaurant.
The complex consists of four seven-story buildings, with a total of 379 units – studios, one-bedroom (1+1), two-bedroom (2+1), and penthouses with private pools, ranging in size from 35 sq m to 269 sq m.
The island's best beaches – Nai Harn, Rawai, Kata, Karon, and Yanui – are within walking distance, as are supermarkets, international schools, and shopping centers.
All apartments are rented with high-quality finishing, built-in Italian furniture, kitchen units, modern plumbing, and air conditioning.
Guaranteed rental income: 6% for 3 years!
Rental Pool Program: For studios (0+1) and one-bedroom apartments (1+1) - 80% | 20%.
Layouts and prices:
Down payment: 30%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction.
Completion date: Q4 2027.
Infrastructure:
For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.