Wohnkomplex Luxurious Next Point Condominium project in Rawai area.

Rawai, Thailand
von
$93,000
17
ID: 32716
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 001161
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Mueang Phuket
  • Stadt
    Rawai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Next Point Condominium is a modern, next-generation investment project located in the picturesque Rawai area in southern Phuket, 700 meters from the sea.

The complex combines unique architecture, cutting-edge construction technologies, and business-class infrastructure, creating a comfortable environment for living, relaxing, and generating a stable income.

Residents have access to four swimming pools, including a rooftop infinity pool with panoramic sea views, a gym, spa, coworking space, cinema, kids' club, and restaurant.

The complex consists of four seven-story buildings, with a total of 379 units – studios, one-bedroom (1+1), two-bedroom (2+1), and penthouses with private pools, ranging in size from 35 sq m to 269 sq m.

The island's best beaches – Nai Harn, Rawai, Kata, Karon, and Yanui – are within walking distance, as are supermarkets, international schools, and shopping centers.

All apartments are rented with high-quality finishing, built-in Italian furniture, kitchen units, modern plumbing, and air conditioning.

Guaranteed rental income: 6% for 3 years!
Rental Pool Program: For studios (0+1) and one-bedroom apartments (1+1) - 80% | 20%.

Layouts and prices:

  • Studio (35 sq m - 51 sq m) - from 3,150,000 ฿
  • 1BR (50 sq m - 70 sq m) - from 5,390,000 ฿
  • 2BR (70 sq m - 114 sq m) - from 6,230,000 ฿

Down payment: 30%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Infinity pool on the roof
  • Four swimming pools
  • Recreation areas
  • Restaurant
  • Bar on the roof
  • Coworking space
  • Cinema
  • Fitness center
  • SPA
  • Kids' club
  • Underground parking for 140 spaces
  • Charging stations for electric vehicles
  • 24/7 security

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Rawai, Thailand

