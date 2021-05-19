  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
von
$135,800
BTC
1.6153140
ETH
84.6655111
USDT
134 263.3558918
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
9
ID: 28077
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.09.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Thalang
  • Stadt
    Choeng Thale
  • Dorf
    Ban Bang Thao

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

A new condominium on Bang Tao Beach from one of Thailand's largest developers.

The complex consists of three eight-story buildings with a total of 545 apartments.

The excellent location and project concept make it an excellent option for living or renting.

The apartments feature stylish designs and well-thought-out layouts with spacious terraces.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 400 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 2
  • Living area: 25 m² - 50 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q3 2026.

Facilities:

  • Lobby
  • Swimming pool
  • Rooftop lounge
  • Gym
  • And much more

Standort auf der Karte

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
