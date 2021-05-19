  1. Realting.com
  Wohnkomplex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.

Wohnkomplex Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.

Rawai, Thailand
$157,000
7
ID: 28074
Standort

  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Mueang Phuket
  • Stadt
    Rawai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2025
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Babylon Sky Garden 2 is a new residential complex in Phuket, located in the Rawai area.

The project covers over 3,200 square meters and comprises a five-story building with 49 stylish apartments, ranging in size from 43 square meters to 147 square meters.

The condominium is located just 250 meters from Rawai Beach, providing easy access to beach activities and local restaurants. International schools, hospitals, cinemas, and shopping centers are nearby, making it an ideal location for both living and investing.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 250 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1-3
  • Living area: 43 m² - 147 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company - Rental Pool 70/30)

Price includes: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioning.

Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2025

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools with relaxation areas
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation areas
  • Restaurants
  • Fitness center
  • And much more

Standort auf der Karte

Rawai, Thailand

Sie sehen gerade
