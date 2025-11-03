  1. Realting.com
  2. Malediven
  3. Wohnkomplex Shares for sale from €42,000! Guaranteed income! Buyback available!

Wohnkomplex Shares for sale from €42,000! Guaranteed income! Buyback available!

Malé Atoll, Malediven
von
$48,408
BTC
0.5758083
ETH
30.1805738
USDT
47 860.6350321
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
8
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 32800
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 03.11.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Malediven
  • Region / Bundesland
    Malé Atoll

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Direct participation in a project with guaranteed dollar income in a completely new niche of the Maldives tourism market – a high-margin price segment with maximum demand and no competition.

The complex will be the first high-end project in Thulusdhoo – with full-fledged infrastructure, service, and design that meets international 4-star standards.

Thulusdhoo is a small inhabited island 30 minutes from Male. It already has basic tourist infrastructure: guesthouses, surf lodges, and small hotels rated 2-3-star.

Due to the lack of competition in this segment, the project will attract all tourist traffic of its category.

We offer:

  • 10% rental ROI – guaranteed!
  • Buyback guarantee!

FLIPING strategy – we'll calculate it individually! Income up to 70% per annum!

Entry threshold:

  • Share - 20% of the unit from €42,000
  • Purchase of shares of 40% or 60% is possible
  • Entire unit - 100% from €179,000

We accrue income from the first day after purchase, not after project completion!

Project characteristics:

Leasehold: 50 years + 49 years

  • 97 hotel rooms from 34 m²
  • 42 ground villas with ocean access
  • 2 conference halls and a meeting room - total area 170 m²
  • Entertainment and commercial infrastructure - over 2,000 m²

Construction:

  • Commencement: Q1 2026
  • Completion: 2028

Project infrastructure:

  • Panorama restaurant and terrace with ocean views
  • Lobby bar and coworking area
  • Cinema and media room
  • Boutique and showroom for local brands
  • Children's playroom
  • Fitness center and outdoor yoga area
  • SPA complex and relaxation terrace
  • Play area and lounge spaces
  • Floating restaurant over the water
  • Floating SPA complex

According to STR and Colliers, branded hotels demonstrate:

  • 18-25% higher occupancy rates than non-chain and branded properties
  • 30-40% higher ADR (average daily rate) in comparable categories
  • Transparent service, marketing, and reporting standards

Price segment with the highest demand and no competition:

  • The project is being implemented in the $200-$350 per room range and $400-$600 per villa.
  • This is the least saturated segment of the Maldivian market, where demand consistently exceeds supply, and occupancy rates are traditionally higher than in luxury and budget formats (STR Global, 2023).

Rental yield: 15%-18%

Maximum operational efficiency thanks to the brand, professional management, and established tourist flow ensures above-average returns for resorts.

Standort auf der Karte

Malé Atoll, Malediven

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Aparthotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum! Investments in hotel rooms in the Maldives
Malé Atoll, Malediven
von
$206,312
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Shares for sale from €42,000! Guaranteed income! Buyback available!
Malé Atoll, Malediven
von
$48,408
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Aparthotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum! Investments in hotel rooms in the Maldives
Aparthotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum! Investments in hotel rooms in the Maldives
Aparthotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum! Investments in hotel rooms in the Maldives
Aparthotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum! Investments in hotel rooms in the Maldives
Aparthotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum! Investments in hotel rooms in the Maldives
Aparthotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum! Investments in hotel rooms in the Maldives
Aparthotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum! Investments in hotel rooms in the Maldives
Malé Atoll, Malediven
von
$206,312
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Direct participation in a project with guaranteed dollar income in a completely new niche of the Maldives tourism market – a high-margin price segment with maximum demand and no competition. The complex will be the first high-end project in Thulusdhoo – with full-fledged infrastructure, s…
Immobilienagentur
Smart Home
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen