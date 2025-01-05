  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesien
  3. Kerobokan
  4. Wohnkomplex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE

Wohnkomplex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE

Kerobokan, Indonesien
von
$250,000
BTC
2.9737002
ETH
155.8643429
USDT
247 171.1264577
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
9 1
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 28114
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 25.09.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Indonesien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Nachbarschaft
    Badung
  • Dorf
    Kerobokan

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Monolithisch
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    4

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Haus vermietet
  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

THE UMALAS SIGNATURE — Luxury Club House with Passive Income in the Heart of Bali


Introducing the first and only one of its kind, The Umalas Signature — the perfect blend of luxurious living and a sound investment.

Nestled in the heart of the "Trendy Bali Triangle" (Canggu, Seminyak, Kerobokan), the complex offers an unparalleled level of comfort. Just minutes away, you'll find the best beaches (Berawa, Batu Belig), international schools, 47 restaurants and cafes, and the most popular beach clubs, including Atlas, Finns, and Potato Head.

 

Construction completed, the residential complex is welcoming guests. 

 

The key feature is its premium rooftop infrastructure at over 15 meters high:

  • Panoramic infinity pool with views of the ocean and rice fields
  • Restaurants and lounge zones (Moon Bar, open-air cinema)
  • Luxury SPA complex with sauna and jacuzzi
  • State-of-the-art fitness center, and a yoga studio
  • Golf simulator and co-working space
  • Recreation and entertainment areas for 300+ people

 

Apartments are equipped with smart home technology, and managing your life and rentals is seamless through a dedicated mobile app.

 

  • Passive Income: Rent out your apartment yourself or entrust it to our professional management by Colliers International
  • Flexibility: Live in your property anytime, with remote access control via the app.
  • Full Service: 5-star service includes cleaning, 24/7 security, and maintenance.

 

Turn your dream of living in Bali into a smart and profitable reality with The Umalas Signature!

Einrichtungen in der Anlage
Wohnungen
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², USD
Wohnungspreis, USD
Wohnungen 1 zimmer
Fläche, m² 48.0
Preis pro m², USD 5,208
Wohnungspreis, USD 250,000
Wohnungen 2 zimmer
Fläche, m² 96.0
Preis pro m², USD 3,698
Wohnungspreis, USD 355,000

Standort auf der Karte

Kerobokan, Indonesien

Video-Review von wohnanlage THE UMALAS SIGNATURE

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage OM APARTMENTS
Wana Giri, Indonesien
von
$160,676
Wohnanlage CANGGU SECRETS
Canggu, Indonesien
von
$209,000
Wohnanlage NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Canggu, Indonesien
von
$142,000
Aparthotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Benoa, Indonesien
von
$190,000
Wohnanlage Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesien
von
$179,071
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Kerobokan, Indonesien
von
$250,000
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage 5 STORIES
Wohnanlage 5 STORIES
Wohnanlage 5 STORIES
Wohnanlage 5 STORIES
Wohnanlage 5 STORIES
Wana Giri, Indonesien
von
$400,000
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2023
Etagenzahl 2
Wir helfen Ihnen, ein kostenloses Objekt zu finden, einen sicheren Deal mit dem Entwickler zu vereinbaren!Wohnanlage 5 STORIES ist von fünf Villen in der idealen Gegend von Pererenane gebaut, 800 Meter vom Strand entfernt.Moderne 3-Zimmer-Villa mit geräumigem Wohnbereich und Küche mit Panora…
Immobilienagentur
DDA Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Wohnanlage SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Wohnanlage SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Wohnanlage SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Wohnanlage SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Wohnanlage SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Canggu, Indonesien
von
$110,000
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
Etagenzahl 3
Fläche 52 m²
1 Immobilienobjekt 1
Ein einzigartiger innovativer Komplex auf Bali. 30 Jahre Pacht + 30 Jahre Verlängerung. Fertigstellungstermin: 1. Quartal 2026. Das Projekt umfasst Premium-Apartments sowie Räume europäischer Kurorte und Bali-Spas. Inklusive Infrastruktur: Lobby, Schwimmbad, Fitnessraum, Restaurant, Bibl…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 1 zimmer
52.0
110,000
Immobilienagentur
DDA Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Wohnanlage Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Wohnanlage Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Wohnanlage Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Wohnanlage Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Wohnanlage Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Canggu, Indonesien
von
$189,000
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Investitionen in Luxusimmobilien in Bali von einem Entwickler mit 20 Jahren Erfahrung in Bali!Unsere Premium BOUTIQUE HOTEL Prima Residence, in einer der besten Lagen - auf der Hauptstraße des Bali-Bereichs - Canggu, nur 300 Meter vom Batu Bolong Beach entfernt.Die Region Canggu ist eines de…
Immobilienagentur
Smart Home
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Indonesien
Günstigste Immobilie auf Bali – ab 50.000 Euro
05.01.2025
Günstigste Immobilie auf Bali – ab 50.000 Euro
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen