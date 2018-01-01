  1. Realting.com
Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Kub

Batumi, Georgien
von
€69,970
;
5
Über den Komplex

KUB-Komplex

Heldengasse, 5 Minuten zum Meer

internationale Marke

UK Royal Tulip

Hotel 5 Sterne

Abschluss des Baus im Jahr 2027 - einschließlich Infrastruktur.

Installation bis Ende 2027

42 Fußböden

bis zu 5 Etagen Infrastruktur

82 Hotelzimmer (5.-10. Stock). 

332 Investitionswohnungen

100 Maschinen

5 Aufzüge

INVESTITIONSWOHNUNGEN — HÖCHSTE PROFITABILITÄT

INVESTITIONEN IN DER STADT VON 10%

Business Class Komplex.

Studios, 1 + 1, 2 + 1

 

Sie sind in zwei Varianten erhältlich:

oder mit Reparatur, mit Küche und ausgestattetem Badezimmer.

oder schlüsselfertig - ein Aufpreis von 200 Dollar \ Meter

 

Rezeption

Tiefgarage

Pool

Lounge

Terrasse

Fitness

Restaurant

Konferenzsaal

 

Monolithische Konstruktion

Panorama-Zweikammerfenster

Geräuschisolierung

Decken 3m zu beenden

Seismische Stabilität 9 Punkte

Gaskessel für Zentralheizung


 

PC 40%, Besitzer 60%

40% umfassen einen Gemeinschaftsbereich.

Service 2 Dollar \ m2 - nicht in den Verwaltungskosten enthalten.

 

Persönliches Konto für die Abgrenzung von Einnahmen aus Großbritannien.

Vertrag mit PC für 10 Jahre. Nach 3 Jahren können Sie aus dem Vertrag aussteigen. 

 

Aufenthaltsbeschränkung für Eigentümer bei Unterzeichnung eines Vertrags mit Großbritannien - 2 Monate im Jahr.

 

Ein Transfer ist nach Zahlung von 50% für die Wohnung möglich.

 

Parken steht nicht zum Verkauf. 

 

Zahlungsschema:

Reservierung 1000 Dollar für 2 Wochen

PV 20-30%

Installation bis Ende 2027 

 

Es ist möglich, 20% pv zu zahlen, 

20% nach Abschluss des Baus, 

60% Raten für 51mes.

 

Wohnungen in der Anlage
Wohnungen
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², EUR
Wohnungspreis, EUR
Wohnungen 1 Zimmer
Fläche, m² 52.0 – 57.0
Preis pro m², EUR 1,658 – 1,718
Wohnungspreis, EUR 88,570 – 100,625
Immobilien in dem Komplex
Typ
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², EUR
Immobilienpreis, EUR
Wohnungen Wohnung
Fläche, m² 45.0
Preis pro m², EUR 2
Wohnungspreis, EUR 78
Standort des Neubaus
Batumi, Georgien

