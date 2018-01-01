Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Kub

Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Das Wyndham Grand Aqua ist ein hochwertiges Gut, das vom European Village in Batumi mit direktem Zugang zum Strand entwickelt wurde, und ist der erste Hotelkomplex eines All-Inclusive-Typs in Georgia!
Dieses Projekt bietet eine Reihe luxuriöser Annehmlichkeiten und Dienstleistungen, darunter eine Aquazone mit Meerwasser, einen Spa- und Massageraum, ein Restaurant und ein Café, einen Weinkeller und einen Markt, einen Fitnessraum, Arztpraxis und Sanatorium, ein Konferenzraum, Kinderanimationen und ein Businesscenter.
Markenresidenzen sind ein beliebter Trend auf dem Mietobjektmarkt, da sie mit bekannten internationalen Hotelmarken verbunden sind und hohe Qualitäts- und Servicestandards bieten. Diese Faktoren tragen zur Attraktivität des Wyndham Grand Aqua bei und erhöhen seine Auslastung, was die Investition in dieses Projekt noch vielversprechender macht!
Die Green Collection ist ein Business-Class-Komplex in der Nähe des Botanischen Gartens Batumi. Der Komplex verfügt über 5 Swimmingpools und einen Privatstrand, 3 Restaurants, ein Spa und Fitnesscenter, Tagungsräume, eine Café-Bibliothek, ein Erholungsgebiet für Kinder, einen Billardraum, ein Minikino, ein Tennisplatz sowie Loungebereiche und Geschäfte.
The project — Alliance Centropolis — is the brightest architectural Batumi’s work of art worth $380 million, as well as another complex in the portfolio of one of the most interesting and advanced residential complex construction of the company “Alliance group”. The project is a 50-story residential building, containing residential flats. as well as several floors including a swimming pool, restaurant, spa, fitness center, business lounge environment, 3-level parking zone, and more. Also, if you like to gamble, this project will have the largest casino on the Black Sea coast, where you can relax and spend an evening comfortably with friends. The project is a very profitable investment for people who plan to rent out apartments after purchase, because in just 5-7 years you will be able to secure a return on your investment, and also have a great place to live on the Black Sea coast.