  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgien
  3. Batumi
  4. Wohnkomplex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN

Wohnkomplex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN

Batumi, Georgien
von
$33,374
BTC
0.3969771
ETH
20.8072663
USDT
32 996.3566976
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
9
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 32868
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 12.11.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Georgien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Autonome Republik Adscharien
  • Stadt
    Batumi

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Rahmenblock
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    17

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

A new project in Batumi, the complex is being built according to the English concept — with a rich infrastructure and the highest quality standards.

It is a complex of two 17-storey buildings + a 10-storey wing 300 meters from the sea. The complex has its own infrastructure:

  • Reception hall
  • Green veranda with relaxation areas on the roof - with free access
  • Swimming pool
  • Relaxation room
  • Fitness Center
  • Squash Room
  • Aesthetics Center
  • Children's playroom - with a babysitter
  • Cafe
  • Mini sports complex (with bike path)
  • Green courtyard with sports and entertainment facilities, barbecue area
  • Supermarket
  • Pharmacy
  • Shared laundry
  • Car wash
  • Security - 24/7 video surveillance
  • High-quality wear-resistant materials are used in the decoration, ensuring durability and comfort in daily use.

Special attention is paid to natural lighting and ergonomics -
each element of the interior combines functionality and visual harmony.

Why is it profitable to invest with us:

1. We are an authorized partner of the developer, officially operating in Georgia.

2. We buy apartments in pools, not retail, which gives us the opportunity to receive additional discounts for our clients.

3. We work "in white". All transfers and payments are made strictly according to the contract and directly to the developer, no additional payments or overpayments.

4. We are in touch with you until we receive the keys and register the acquired property, we help and protect your interests.

Contact our representative in Georgia, Re

Standort auf der Karte

Batumi, Georgien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohngebäude Skhva Ubani
Tiflis, Georgien
von
$50,000
Wohnanlage Tbilisi Gardens
Tiflis, Georgien
von
$150,000
Wohngebäude Park Home Saburtalo
Tiflis, Georgien
von
$175,000
Wohnviertel VILLA DEX
Kapreshumi, Georgien
von
$138,300
Wohnanlage Townhouse Alazani Valley
Kisischewi, Georgien
von
$330,000
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Batumi, Georgien
von
$33,374
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohngebäude Ezo
Wohngebäude Ezo
Wohngebäude Ezo
Wohngebäude Ezo
Wohngebäude Ezo
Vedzatkheva, Georgien
von
$1,600
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
Etagenzahl 4
Immobilienagentur
sisnogroup
Eine Anfrage stellen
Aparthotel Taghi
Aparthotel Taghi
Aparthotel Taghi
Aparthotel Taghi
Aparthotel Taghi
Tiflis, Georgien
von
$140,000
Etagenzahl 4
Das Projekt „Taghi“ befindet sich in der Altstadt von Tiflis und bietet unter Berücksichtigung der bestehenden Beschränkungen individuell gestaltete Wohnungen in niedrigen Etagen. Die Bewohner des Komplexes profitieren vom umfassenden Service des nebenan gelegenen multifunktionalen Projekts …
Immobilienagentur
sisnogroup
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Complex “Next Address”
Wohnanlage Complex “Next Address”
Wohnanlage Complex “Next Address”
Wohnanlage Complex “Next Address”
Wohnanlage Complex “Next Address”
Batumi, Georgien
von
$1,734
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Batumi, Tbel Abuselidze Straße N11 , Complex “Next Address” , 1 qm Preis von 1510$, Größe der Wohnungen mindestens von 31 qm, 15% Anzahlung und Installation bis zu 48 Monat, Bauprozess wird in der Mitte 2027 abgeschlossen werden, Wohnung wird im weißen Rahmen Zustand geliefert
Immobilienagentur
Integrated Real Estate Services
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Immobilienagentur
Integrated Real Estate Services
Sprachen
English, Русский
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Georgien
Investieren in Batumi Eco Parking: Hochrentable, nachhaltige und innovative Immobilienmöglichkeiten
09.07.2025
Investieren in Batumi Eco Parking: Hochrentable, nachhaltige und innovative Immobilienmöglichkeiten
Immobilienmarkt in Georgia im Jahr 2025: Wachstumsanalyse, Investitionen und Rentabilität — Experte
26.03.2025
Immobilienmarkt in Georgia im Jahr 2025: Wachstumsanalyse, Investitionen und Rentabilität — Experte
«Die Touristenströme nach Georgien sind in 8 Jahren um mehr als 200% gestiegen». Es wurde herausgefunden, warum der georgische Immobilienmarkt in letzter Zeit zu einer «Entdeckung» geworden ist
24.11.2021
«Die Touristenströme nach Georgien sind in 8 Jahren um mehr als 200% gestiegen». Es wurde herausgefunden, warum der georgische Immobilienmarkt in letzter Zeit zu einer «Entdeckung» geworden ist
Wie man das Investitionsprojekt seiner Träume mit einer Rendite von 20% ROI pro Jahr realisiert
25.10.2021
Wie man das Investitionsprojekt seiner Träume mit einer Rendite von 20% ROI pro Jahr realisiert
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen