  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgien
  3. Batumi
  4. Wohnkomplex Villas Batumi - Gonio

Wohnkomplex Villas Batumi - Gonio

Batumi, Georgien
von
$119,000
BTC
1.4154813
ETH
74.1914272
USDT
117 653.4561939
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
20 1
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 32853
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 10.11.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Georgien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Autonome Republik Adscharien
  • Stadt
    Batumi

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Monolithisch
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    3

Innere Details

Heizen:

  • Individuelle Heizung

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

We present to your attention a complex of two-story villas, which are a premium version of the presidential suite under the brand of 5* Wyndham Grand Hotel with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services. On two floors of the townhouse are 3 spacious bedrooms and a terrace with panoramic mountain views. The yard area has a recreation area, a barbecue area, and a parking space. The complex is created on the principle of "city-resort" and consists of 5 locations connected by shuttles. The infrastructure of the complex exceeds 27,000 m² and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a helipad, and much more (about 90 objects in total). 

 

Villa layout (turnkey)

  • Villa with 3 bedrooms - 196 m² / Price from $737,700

  • 1/8 share (Fractional Ownership) - from $119,000

 

Under the umbrella of Ambridge Hospitality, the world's largest hotel management company, with over 1,500 hotels under its management, and 60 years of experience in the market. By becoming a residence owner in this complex, investors will have the opportunity to exchange vacation time in their residences for vacations in the most luxurious hotels around the world (4,500 hotels, in 110 countries). RCI, the world's leading vacation hotel exchange network, has been on the market since 1974.

 

Profitability options

  • Guaranteed Income: 11% ROI/Year

  • Real Income: 14-15% ROI/Year

  • Capitalization: 30%/Year

  • Buyback option 

 

Infrastructure

  • 7 swimming pools & 3 SPA (halal)

  • 12 restaurants, cafés & bars

  • 2 fitness centers & Sports Grounds

  • 7 playgrounds & Children's Park

  • Rope city with trampoline and climbing wall

  • Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Clinic

  • Conference Hall & Meeting Rooms

  • Co-working & Banquet Hall

  • Cinema Hall & Bowling

  • Mini Golf & Billiards

  • Library & Chess Tables

  • Bicycle & Electric Scooter Rental

  • Wine House & Chacha House & Tasting Room

  • Bath Complex & Sharko Shower

  • Wine & Phytotherapy Center

  • Salt rooms, Jacuzzi, and massage rooms

  • Artesian spring

  • Markets and eco-store

  • Helicopter pad

 

The complex is located in the elite area of Batumi: Gonio-Kvariati. This area is a true pearl of the Black Sea coast of Georgia. It is here that the most prestigious neighborhood of Batumi, which is the largest tourist city in the country, is formed. The resort is located in a beautiful green park zone with relic subtropical plants, and the entire complex is realized landscaped area with landscape design. This complex is a record-breaker and has the largest hotel infrastructure in Georgia, which will ensure high occupancy, regardless of the season. 

Immobilien in dem Komplex
Typ
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², USD
Immobilienpreis, USD
Wohnungen Villa
Fläche, m² 173.5
Preis pro m², USD 4,252
Wohnungspreis, USD 737,700

Standort auf der Karte

Batumi, Georgien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

Video-Review von wohnanlage Villas Batumi - Gonio

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung

Entwickler-News

09.07.2025
Investieren in Batumi Eco Parking: Hochrentable, nachhaltige und innovative Immobilienmöglichkeiten
26.03.2025
Immobilienmarkt in Georgia im Jahr 2025: Wachstumsanalyse, Investitionen und Rentabilität — Experte
Alle Nachrichten
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage ZhK NBG Beach Panorama Lot P032IN
Batumi, Georgien
von
$40,000
Wohnanlage La Batumi Familia
Batumi, Georgien
von
$33,480
Wohngebäude City Home Kipshidze
Tiflis, Georgien
von
$305,000
Wohnanlage Horizont Residence
Batumi, Georgien
von
$36,852
Wohngebäude White Square Gamrekeli
Tiflis, Georgien
von
$130,000
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Batumi, Georgien
von
$119,000
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohngebäude Archi Nutsubidze
Wohngebäude Archi Nutsubidze
Wohngebäude Archi Nutsubidze
Wohngebäude Archi Nutsubidze
Wohngebäude Archi Nutsubidze
Wohngebäude Archi Nutsubidze
Tiflis, Georgien
von
$1,300
Etagenzahl 9
Informationen zum Projekt Archi Nucubidze Residential Complex ist ein weiteres innovatives Projekt mit verbesserten Energieeffizienzindikatoren von Entwickler Archi. Wo befindet sich Archi Nucubidze? Archi Nucubidze befindet sich im Stadtteil Nutsubidze, auf dem Gebiet der 4. Mikro-Kreislau…
Immobilienagentur
sisnogroup
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Lagoon resort
Wohnanlage Lagoon resort
Wohnanlage Lagoon resort
Wohnanlage Lagoon resort
Wohnanlage Lagoon resort
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Lagoon resort
Wohnanlage Lagoon resort
Batumi, Georgien
von
$62,000
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Etagenzahl 9
Lagoon Resort ist das erste Luxus-Privatresort in Batumi unter der internationalen Marke Hilton.Der Komplex umfasst 320 eingeschränkte Wohnungen, von denen nur 100 für Investitionen bestimmt sind.Ort:Das Projekt befindet sich im Gebiet von New Boulevard:3 Minuten zum Meer5 Minuten zum größte…
Immobilienagentur
Gulfstream
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Wohnanlage Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Wohnanlage Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Wohnanlage Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Wohnanlage Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Wohnanlage Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Batumi, Georgien
von
$23,460
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Etagenzahl 20
Beschreibung der Immobilie: Neuer, moderner Wohnkomplex in einem sich dynamisch entwickelnden Gebiet der Stadt Batumi, 1300 Meter vom Strand, einer angelegten Böschung und einem Küstenpark entfernt. Der Komplex verfügt über alle Vorteile eines modernen Stadthauses: - Wohngebiet mit entwickel…
Immobilienagentur
Gulfstream
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Georgien
Investieren in Batumi Eco Parking: Hochrentable, nachhaltige und innovative Immobilienmöglichkeiten
09.07.2025
Investieren in Batumi Eco Parking: Hochrentable, nachhaltige und innovative Immobilienmöglichkeiten
Immobilienmarkt in Georgia im Jahr 2025: Wachstumsanalyse, Investitionen und Rentabilität — Experte
26.03.2025
Immobilienmarkt in Georgia im Jahr 2025: Wachstumsanalyse, Investitionen und Rentabilität — Experte
«Die Touristenströme nach Georgien sind in 8 Jahren um mehr als 200% gestiegen». Es wurde herausgefunden, warum der georgische Immobilienmarkt in letzter Zeit zu einer «Entdeckung» geworden ist
24.11.2021
«Die Touristenströme nach Georgien sind in 8 Jahren um mehr als 200% gestiegen». Es wurde herausgefunden, warum der georgische Immobilienmarkt in letzter Zeit zu einer «Entdeckung» geworden ist
Wie man das Investitionsprojekt seiner Träume mit einer Rendite von 20% ROI pro Jahr realisiert
25.10.2021
Wie man das Investitionsprojekt seiner Träume mit einer Rendite von 20% ROI pro Jahr realisiert
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen