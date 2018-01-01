  1. Realting.com
  3. New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France

New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France

Über den Komplex

The complex consists of 4 buildings, between which there is located a landscaped garden. There is also a storage for bicycles and strollers on the ground floor, an underground parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Landing door 2.14 m high with five-point lock
  • Access control with digikod, vigik badge and videophone
  • Height of ceilings 2.6-2.8 m
  • Spacious private gardens on the ground floor (average 58 m²)
  • Engineered or solid parquet in dry rooms
  • Porcelain stoneware 30x60 cm on the walls at the height of the doorway, for bathrooms and showers
  • Porcelain stoneware tiles 30x60 cm or 60x60 cm on the floor of wet rooms
  • LEDs in bathrooms and showers
  • Electric towel warmer
  • Wall hung toilets
  • Built-in wardrobes
  • Electric roller shutters with central control
Location and nearby infrastructure

Le Plessis-Robinson, located 6 km from Paris, combines the urban landscape with the forest. Near the complex there are all local amenities that make everyday life easier: a nursery, an elementary school, a college and a future tram stop 10 right in front of the house. Tram stop 6 is 500 meters away. In just 30 minutes you can reach Gare Montparnasse.

