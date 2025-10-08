  1. Realting.com
  2. Immobilienagenturen
  3. John Taylor Cyprus

John Taylor Cyprus

Zypern, Germasogeia
;
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
Company type
Company type
Immobilienagentur
Año de fundación de la compañía
Año de fundación de la compañía
2025
Auf der Plattform
Auf der Plattform
Weniger als einen Monat
Sprachen
Sprachen
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Webseite
Webseite
www.john-taylor.com/cyprus/sale/
Über die Agentur

John Taylor Cyprus is an international real estate agency with over 160 years of heritage in the world of luxury property. We are located in the heart of Limassol’s most prestigious coastal district — Germasogeia.

Our portfolio features seafront residences, private villas, grand estates, and high-end investment opportunities. We offer our clients not just real estate, but access to truly exceptional possibilities.

The John Taylor Cyprus team includes not only property brokers but also appraisers, lawyers, and travel specialists. Through successful collaborations, we provide privileged access to luxury automobiles and fine jewelry at the most competitive prices.

Every stage of the process is handled with the utmost transparency, security, and meticulous attention to detail.

Arbeitszeiten
Jetzt geöffnet
Derzeit im Unternehmen: 16:03
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Athens)
Montag
09:00 - 18:00
Dienstag
09:00 - 18:00
Mittwoch
09:00 - 18:00
Donnerstag
09:00 - 18:00
Freitag
09:00 - 18:00
Samstag
Freier Tag
Sonntag
Freier Tag
Unsere Makler in Zypern
Gerasimos Kalaitsidis
Gerasimos Kalaitsidis
10 immobilienobjekte
Agenturen in der Nähe
Cyprus Sotheby’s International Realty
Zypern, Paphos
Wohnimmobilien 1162 Gundstücke 9
Eine Anfrage stellen
APL REAL ESTATE
Zypern, Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
Seit vielen Jahren kooperiert unser Unternehmen mit führenden Bauunternehmen und Banken in Zypern, mit großen Immobilienagenturen in Russland, England und anderen Ländern, mit hochprofessionellen und renommierten Anwälten, Architekten und Designern in Zypern und im Ausland.Unsere Firma (APL …
Eine Anfrage stellen
DOM Real Estate
Zypern, Demos Agiou Athanasiou
Año de fundación de la compañía 2014
Wohnimmobilien 70
Mit Kooperation mit Dom Real Estate können Sie die Immobilien in Zypern zum besten Preis kaufen, verkaufen oder mieten. Unser Katalog enthält Hunderte von Vorschlägen für die Vermietung und den Verkauf von Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien. Die Auswahl des Objekts und die Durchführung der Transakt…
Eine Anfrage stellen
VIDI GROUP
Zypern, Limassol
Wohnimmobilien 5785 Gewerbeimmobilien 319 Langfristige Vermietung 552 Gundstücke 266
Vidi Group Property Developers wurde 2016 gegründet und ist ein in Zypern ansässiges Unternehmen, das eine breite Palette von Investitionen in Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien an erstklassigen Standorten in Limassol entwickelt. Unser Erfolg beruht auf der Anpassung globaler Immobilienkonzepte, um…
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Sprachen
English, Русский
FIRST CLASS HOMES LTD
Zypern, Limassol
Wohnimmobilien 6025 Gewerbeimmobilien 729 Gundstücke 2089
First Class Homes ist eine führende, lizenzierte Immobilienagentur in Limassol, Zypern. Das Unternehmen berät in Bezug auf kurz- und langfristige Investitionen in zypriotische Immobilien. Kombinieren Sie unser umfassendes Wissen über den zyprischen Immobilienmarkt mit der Fülle von Wohn- und…
Eine Anfrage stellen
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Realting.com
Gehen