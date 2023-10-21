Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Tsada
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Tsada, Cyprus

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse with furnishings in Tsada, Cyprus
Townhouse with furnishings
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, comprises 26 private three-b…
€395,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Tsada, Cyprus
Townhouse with furnishings
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, comprises 26 private three-b…
€390,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Tsada, Cyprus
Townhouse with furnishings
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, comprises 26 private three-b…
€395,000

Properties features in Tsada, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir