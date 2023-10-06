Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Paphos District
  5. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

koinoteta mandrion
19
Cottage To archive
Clear all
23 properties total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 137 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 137 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€347,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€341,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€341,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€347,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 137 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 137 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 2 bedrooms. The ow…
€286,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in koinoteta talas, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
koinoteta talas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 157 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€470,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Tsada, Cyprus
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 121 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€430,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pomos, Cyprus
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pomos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
• Deluxe 2 and 3 bdr. beach-front villas and bungalows, in one of the most beautiful village…
€390,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 163 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€360,000

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir