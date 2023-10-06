Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 297 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€740,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 283 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€620,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€245,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Project Features:The resort has been designed with the comfort, relaxation and enjoyment in …
€379,900

