Luxury penthouses with roof-top gardens near the beach, Kato, Paphos, Cyprus

We offer luxury luminous apartments with a panoramic view of the city.
The penthouses have private roof-top terraces and swimming pools.
The residence features a communal swimming pool, a gym, a covered parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Underfloor heating
Central air conditioning
Parquet
Marble floor in the bathrooms
High ceilings (3.15 m)
Security door
Intercom
Aluminium double-glazed windows
High-quality kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet residential area, 900 meters from sandy beaches and a 5-star hotel.
We offer quality apartments with large terraces.
The modern residence features a parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Intercom
Provisions for air conditioning
Granite countertops
Location and nearby infrastructure
University - 2.3 km
Beach - 1.6 km
Limassol Marina - 1.7 km
Highway - 6.9 km
Old town - 1.7 km
Restaurants - 2 km
Port - 2.9 km
A small cozy apartment complex is located in the suburbs of Kyrenia – Karaolanolu. This is a two-story project consisting of 32 apartments with one bedroom and a shared pool.
Karaolanolu – developed area of Kyrenia, there is all the necessary infrastructure: pharmacies, shops, banks, hotels with casinos, beaches, schools, universities.
🏖 The complex is located at a distance of 350 m from the municipal beach of Karaolanolu.
COST:
Apartment 1 + 1 ( 50 m2 ) – 73 000-75 000 £
PAYMENT PLAN:
75% - down payment
25% - before commissioning ( end of January 2023 )
Chic area, excellent finishes, reasonable price!
Hurry up! The complex has only 2 apartments for sale!