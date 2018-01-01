  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Luxury penthouses with roof-top gardens near the beach, Kato, Paphos, Cyprus

Luxury penthouses with roof-top gardens near the beach, Kato, Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
from
€670,000
About the complex

We offer penthouses with large balconies, roof-top gardens, a view of the sea.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Tile floors
  • Granite countertops
  • Solar water heater
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located just a few minutes walk from a shopping mall, bars, a minimarket, a bus stop, restaurants and the beach.

  • Beach, harbour, bars and restaurants - 10 minutes walk
  • Shopping mall - 12 minutes walk
New building location
Pafos, Cyprus

