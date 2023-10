We offer apartments with large balconies and picturesque views of the sea and the mountains, parking spaces and storage areas.

The residence features a landscaped garden, an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a barbecue area, a kids' playground.

Completion - August, 2024.

Kitchen cabinetry

Granite countertop

Intercom

Parquet

Solar panels

Air conditioning

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a residential area, near Blue-Flag beaches, the city center, a highway and a marina.