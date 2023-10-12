Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Larnaca
  5. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€280,000

Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir