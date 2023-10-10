Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta mandrion
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 173 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€385,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 176 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€429,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 179 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 173 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 177 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 177 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 176 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€385,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€385,000

Properties features in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir