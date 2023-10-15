Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta agiou tychona
  5. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique project located at a privileged location only 200m from the beach.•Amongst the surr…
€590,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€950,000

Properties features in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir