Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Rab
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Rab, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Kampor, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Kampor, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Rab is an island in the northern Dalmatia region in Croatia, located just off the northern C…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir