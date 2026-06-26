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Pool Villas for sale in Costa Rica

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Puriscal, Costa Rica
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puriscal, Costa Rica
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 516 m²
Number of floors 1
=Sale directly from owner = Dream oasis, house with guest house, pool & heated whirlpool,…
$980,000
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