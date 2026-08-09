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Villas for sale in Costa Rica

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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Puriscal, Costa Rica
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puriscal, Costa Rica
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 516 m²
Number of floors 1
=Sale directly from owner = Dream oasis, house with guest house, pool & heated whirlpool,…
$980,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Villa 2 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Step into a fully furnished, move-in ready villa just two blocks from the white sands of Pla…
$345,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Villa 2 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to Iguana Villas #7 – a beautifully maintained, fully furnished villa located just t…
$280,000
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Properties features in Costa Rica

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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