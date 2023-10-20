Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Costa Rica
  3. Commercial
  4. Provincia Guanacaste

Commercial real estate in Provincia Guanacaste, Costa Rica

1 property total found
Commercial real estate in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Commercial real estate
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
This 10 bedroom rental apartment with pool is located just a few minutes walk from Playa Jun…
€698,071
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir