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Apartments for sale in Guanacaste, Costa Rica

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5 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Condo 2 bedrooms
Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Located on Guanacaste’s tranquil coastline, just north of Nosara and close to the small vill…
$199,000
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Condo 3 bedrooms
Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to Jacarandas 11, a stylish three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa nestled within a sec…
$390,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Condo 2 bedrooms
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Located steps from Playa Flamingo’s white sand beach, Villas Flamingo #5 is a fully remodele…
$650,000
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Iguana Villas #2 is a fully remodeled and furnished 2-bedroom condo in Playa Junquillal, Gua…
$467,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
2 bedroom apartment
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
This beautifully remodeled oceanfront condo boasts stunning ocean views from its spacious la…
$575,000
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