Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Costa Rica
  3. Guanacaste
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Guanacaste, Costa Rica

;
Condo Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Condo 2 bedrooms
Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Located on Guanacaste’s tranquil coastline, just north of Nosara and close to the small vill…
$199,000
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Condo 3 bedrooms
Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to Jacarandas 11, a stylish three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa nestled within a sec…
$390,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Condo 2 bedrooms
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Located steps from Playa Flamingo’s white sand beach, Villas Flamingo #5 is a fully remodele…
$650,000
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go