  2. Costa Rica
  3. Canton Carrillo
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Canton Carrillo, Costa Rica

2 properties total found
Mansion 10 bedrooms in Sardinal, Costa Rica
Mansion 10 bedrooms
Sardinal, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
This exquisite Playas del Coco rental home is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for both personal …
$4,00M

3 bedroom house in Sardinal, Costa Rica
3 bedroom house
Sardinal, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover Pacifico 42, a stunning new residence in the exclusive Pacifico community of Playas…
$1,69M

Properties features in Canton Carrillo, Costa Rica

