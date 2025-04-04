Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Costa Rica
  3. Cabo Velas
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion

Mansions for sale in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica

Mansion Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Welcome to El Palacete Flamingo, an exceptional luxury residence perched majestically above …
$4,90M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes