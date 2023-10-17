UAE
Commercial real estate in Transdanubia, Hungary
Balatonfueredi jaras
17
Heviz
17
Tatabanya
16
Gyori jaras
15
Szekesfehervari jaras
15
Gyor
14
Zalaegerszeg
14
Szekesfehervar
13
Szekszardi jaras
13
Esztergomi jaras
12
Szekszard
12
Paksi jaras
10
Siofok
10
Ajka
9
Ajkai jaras
9
Fonyodi jaras
9
Komaromi jaras
9
Tatai jaras
9
Veszpremi jaras
9
Marcali jaras
8
Show more
Show less
Clear all
639 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Commercial 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
1
148 m²
€167,096
Recommend
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
210 m²
€153,800
Recommend
Commercial
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
610 m²
€308,228
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
98 m²
€51,414
Recommend
Commercial
Szany, Hungary
899 m²
€174,551
Recommend
Commercial
Marcali, Hungary
690 m²
€141,132
Recommend
Commercial
Varpalota, Hungary
260 m²
€358,927
Recommend
Commercial
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
471 m²
€422,764
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
942 m²
€512,496
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
85 m²
€166,388
Recommend
Commercial
Koeveskal, Hungary
120 m²
€894,753
Recommend
Commercial
Zamardi, Hungary
824 m²
€899,747
Recommend
Commercial
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
82 m²
€82,263
Recommend
Commercial
Papa, Hungary
18 m²
€14,653
Recommend
Commercial
Koeveskal, Hungary
220 m²
€642,420
Recommend
Commercial
Tapolca, Hungary
15 m²
€15,357
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
50 m²
€64,268
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
820 m²
€668,384
Recommend
Commercial
Szantod, Hungary
110 m²
€372,495
Recommend
Commercial
Gyenesdias, Hungary
900 m²
€1,08M
Recommend
Commercial
Revfueloep, Hungary
550 m²
€861,187
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
60 m²
€203,086
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
78 m²
€160,000
Recommend
Commercial
Keszthely, Hungary
24 m²
€76,656
Recommend
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
15 m²
€16,710
Recommend
Commercial
Egyhazasfalu, Hungary
349 m²
€173,523
Recommend
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
26 m²
€51,157
Recommend
Commercial
Bazakerettye, Hungary
96 m²
€15,373
Recommend
Commercial
Som, Hungary
34 m²
€50,129
Recommend
Commercial
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
17 m²
€16,710
Recommend
