  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Zhabinka District
  5. Zhabinka

Commercial real estate in Zhabinka, Belarus

Commercial in Zhabinka, Belarus
Commercial
Zhabinka, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 7,750
Land ( purpose - for servicing the building of the shopping pavilion ) with an area of 0.126…
Shop in Zhabinka, Belarus
Shop
Zhabinka, Belarus
28 m²
€ 7,750
LOT 4263. Shopping pavilion in the center of Zhabinka, located on a plot of 12.67 acres ( on…
Manufacture in Zhabinka, Belarus
Manufacture
Zhabinka, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 59,263
Industrial-warehouse building in ownership in d. Stebrovo Zhabinkovsky district with a total…
Manufacture in Zhabinka, Belarus
Manufacture
Zhabinka, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 30,999
Car wash with property in the industrial zone of the city of Zhabinka, Brest region with a t…
