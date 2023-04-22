Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Lida District
  5. Tracciakouski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Manufacture in Minojty, Belarus
Manufacture
Minojty, Belarus
1 665 m²
€ 121,660
Sale of a complex of buildings for woodworking Grodno region, Lida district, near the statio…
Commercial in Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 345 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 180,237
For sale 2 floors with a basement building for administrative purposes 1344.9 m2 of total ar…
Commercial in Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 540 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 31,541
Commercial complex of 7 buildings for sale, suitable for a sanatorium - resort and a medical…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir