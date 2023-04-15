Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Brest District
  5. Telminski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Commercialin Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
10 m²
€ 540,370
Lot 2679. Recreation base on the banks of the Mukhavets River in the nearest suburb of Brest…
Manufacturein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 270,185
Warehousein Telmy 1, Belarus
Warehouse
Telmy 1, Belarus
354 m²
€ 46,382
An incomplete canned capital structure for sale under a storage room in the Brest region (Te…
Officein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 990 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 720,494
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Land for…

Properties features in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go