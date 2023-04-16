Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Stankauski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial 1 room
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 1 174 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 46,836
A brick building with the possibility of reprofiling with an area of 1174.4 sq.m is for sale…
Manufacture 1 roomin Stankava, Belarus
Manufacture 1 room
Stankava, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 987 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 175,636
Sales & ndash; warehouse complex in d. Stankovo.   On a fenced area of 0.41 hectares ar…
Shopin Stankava, Belarus
Shop
Stankava, Belarus
46 m² 1 Floor
€ 8,557
For sale in the center of d. Stankovo Dzerzhinsky District ( 27 km from MKAD ) administrativ…
Commercial 2 roomsin Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial 2 rooms
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 78 m² Number of floors 1
€ 35,938
Industry and warehouse for sale with a plot of land near the village. Stankovo. Dzerzhinsky …
Warehouse 4 roomsin Stankava, Belarus
Warehouse 4 rooms
Stankava, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 300 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 135,105
Warehouse. D. Stankovo, Dzerzhinsky district. 27 km from the Moscow Ring Road. 4 rooms, area…

